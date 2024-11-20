Open Menu

SSP Security Review Security Arrangements At District Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) SSP security division DIKhan Abdul Samad Khan visited and reviewed security arrangements at District courts and Sugar mills here on Wednesday.

During his visit to Courts, meeting was held with the District and Sessions Judge Syed Anees Badshah in which security matters were discussed.

SSP Security also visited Chashma Sugar Mill-II Prova and inspected the security measures in the premises of sugar mills.

Instructions were issued to the in-charge of Sugar Mill Security and Police Guard emphasizing the need for further improvement of security.

They were directed to maintain close contact with the local SHO/SDPO Prova in case of any emergency or suspicious activities.

