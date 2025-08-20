SSP Security Reviews Arrangements For Foreign Guest’s Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review security measures being made for the foreign guest. The meeting was attended by heads of various law enforcement agencies.
An official told APP that matters related to the overall security plan, including arrangements for the accommodation and transportation of the foreign guest, were discussed during the meeting.
On the occasion, SSP Security said the designated route would be monitored through security cameras, while quick response teams would remain on high alert to ensure complete coordination among all law enforcement agencies.
He added that alternate routes would be provided to maintain smooth traffic flow and travel convenience for citizens.
He further said Safe City smart cars would be deployed in the convoy for real-time monitoring, while a team of police commandos equipped with modern gear would perform squad duty.
The SSP informed that Islamabad Police, along with officials from other law enforcement agencies, would be deployed on route duty, supported by aerial surveillance with advanced cameras.
Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure the security of both foreign and local guests, while the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains among its top priorities. /APP-rzr-mkz
