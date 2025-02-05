SSP Sethar Tightens Security For Anti-Polio Drive In Mirpurkhas
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Mirpurkhas Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmad Sethar has ramped up security measures on the third day of the anti-polio campaign, ensuring the safety of polio teams and transit points across the district.
According to the security plan issued on the orders of SSP Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday, police officers and personnel are deployed alongside polio teams, under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).
SSP Sethar also urged police officers to remain extremely vigilant, monitoring suspicious activities and individuals and staying with polio teams until the campaign's conclusion.
