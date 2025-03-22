SSP Shaheed Benazir Abad Visits Imam Bargah
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, visited all Imambargahs and mourning processions across the district on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali Ali (RA) on 21st Ramadan.
According to a police spokesperson, SSP visited the routes of mourning processions and Imambargahs on the occasion of the Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA). He also met with the procession organizers to ensure smooth arrangements.
On the other hand, the Security measures across all Imambargahs and processions have been placed on high alert. SSP directed all DSPs and SHOs in the district to personally inspect and supervise the routes of the processions.
He met with the heads of Imambargahs and processions and issued immediate orders to resolve any security concerns. Meanwhile all mourning processions and gatherings were being monitored through the Safe City Project, and a special control room was established to receive real-time updates on security situations.
SSP also instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious individuals and ensure that no officer or personnel leaves their duty post until all mourners safely return to their homes.
APP/ rzq-nsm
