SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Holds Open Kachehry
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, held an open kachehry at his office. Citizens and applicants having issues and grievances attended the hatchery. SSP listened to each individual patiently and attentively, issuing immediate instructions to the concerned officers for prompt action.
SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar directed all SHOs to treat visitors at police stations with respect, courtesy, and professionalism. He emphasized that the police is present to serve the people adding that earning the trust of the public is the department’s top priority.
SSP further said that addressing complaints and resolving issues on time is the core responsibility of police officers. He made it clear that negligence or carelessness in handling public concerns will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He reaffirmed that his office remains open at all times for citizens, so they can approach without hesitation to share their problems.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies in road accident1 minute ago
-
Dengue prevention measures underway in flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender1 minute ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb reveals CM-backed strategy to fight floods & forge a resilient future for Punjab1 minute ago
-
Electricity restored to over 1.2 million flood victims, full restoration nearing completion: Power D ..1 minute ago
-
SDPO Kohsar reviews crime control strategy1 minute ago
-
Six killed in firing incident in Lower Kurram1 minute ago
-
ICT Police arrest Three, recover five stolen motorcycles1 minute ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad holds open kachehry2 minutes ago
-
Residents protest against coal power plant in city, cite environmental concerns2 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn deadly blast at Quetta political rally41 minutes ago
-
Two criminals gunned down42 minutes ago