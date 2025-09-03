SSP Shaheed Benazirabad holds open kachehry

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, held an open kachehry at his office. Citizens and applicants having issues and grievances attended the hatchery. SSP listened to each individual patiently and attentively, issuing immediate instructions to the concerned officers for prompt action.

SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar directed all SHOs to treat visitors at police stations with respect, courtesy, and professionalism. He emphasized that the police is present to serve the people adding that earning the trust of the public is the department’s top priority.

SSP further said that addressing complaints and resolving issues on time is the core responsibility of police officers. He made it clear that negligence or carelessness in handling public concerns will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He reaffirmed that his office remains open at all times for citizens, so they can approach without hesitation to share their problems.

