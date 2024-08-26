SSP Shaheed Benazirabad issues Chehlum security plan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) On the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanyu on Sunday issued a security plan for Chehlam of Hazrat Imam Husaain (A.S).

According to the plan, 8 mourning processions and 18 Majlis will be held in district Shaheed Benazir. More than 2500 police officers and jawans will be deployed in Abad, including 50 women personnel.

According to the released security plan, for the full implementation of the security plan of Chehlam, under the supervision of 7 DSPs, officers and jawans of District Shaheed Benazirabad police will perform their duties on the routes of various Imambargahs and mourning processions.

Officials of Sindh Rangers will also be present all the time to perform their duties. According to the security plan, expert snipers will be on duty on the tall buildings that come in the way of the main mourning processions. A control room has also been set up at SSP Office Shaheed Benazirabad to monitor the entire situation. Orders have been issued to ensure that all Majlis and mourning processions are monitored by the Safe City Project.

The orders have been issued to ensure the entry of nomadic persons, hotels, guest houses, staying at or visitors from outside to the nearest police stations under the Temporary Accommodation Act.

