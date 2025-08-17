- Home
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Issues Special Directives For Effective Operations Against Outlaws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
NAWABSHAH Aug 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) The Senior Suprintendent of police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabir Ahmed Sethar, has issued special directives for effective operations across the district against criminal elements.
Police from different stations carried out successful actions and arrested seven suspects, recovering weapons, narcotics, and a stolen goat from their possession.
The B-Section Police conducted a successful raid and arrested wanted suspect Mir Khan alias Meral son of Hayat Bhangwar, who was wanted in murder and terrorism case. A 30-bore unlicensed pistol with a magazine and two rounds were recovered.
A separate case No. 229/2025 under Section 24 Sindh Arms Act was registered against accused.
The Sakrand Police conducted two operations against drug peddlers and arrested three suspects:
In the first action, Nisar Keerio was arrested with 1,030 grams of hashish.
A case was registered under the Narcotics Act.
In the second action, suspects Nawab Chauhan and Waheed Khanzada were arrested with 6 packets of Z-21 Gutka/Betel Nut. Both were booked under the Narcotics Act.
The Daur Police arrested Sajid son of Faiz Muhammad Chandio and Nasrullah son of Murad Hussain Chandio.
A case was registered against them. The Khadhar Police arrested Maskeen Magsi and recovered a stolen goat from his possession.
A case No. 92/2025 under Sections 380, 457/2, 215, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him.
According to police spokesperson, SSP, appreciated the successful police operations and reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of the police. He assured that strict action against criminal elements will continue with full determination.
