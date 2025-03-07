SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chairs crime meeting

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, chaired a crime meeting at the SSP office to assess the district’s current crime situation and evaluate police performance. SSP issued key directives to enhance crime control efforts.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, chaired a crime meeting at the SSP office to assess the district’s current crime situation and evaluate police performance. SSP issued key directives to enhance crime control efforts.

According to details, SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar held the meeting with all district officers, including SDPOs, SHOs, head muharrirs, and heads of various branches. The meeting focused on reviewing crime rates and ensuring timely resolution of pending cases.

SSP instructed officers to play an active role in resolving under-investigation cases. He emphasized the swift resolution of serious cases, including murder, robbery with murder, rape, and abduction.

Officers were directed to ensure the immediate arrest of suspects and handle cases on merit.

SSP ordered special teams to be formed for the arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders while a zero-tolerance policy was mandated against criminals involved in robbery, street crime, vehicle theft, and drug trafficking.

SSP Sethar also instructed all DSPs and SHOs to conduct daily public hearings at their respective police stations to address citizens’ concerns promptly.

In preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, SSP ordered the setting of security checkpoints in markets and highways, daily snap-checking, and increased motorcycle patrolling to ensure public safety.

