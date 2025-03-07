SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar Chairs Crime Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 10:29 PM
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, chaired a crime meeting at the SSP office to assess the district’s current crime situation and evaluate police performance. SSP issued key directives to enhance crime control efforts.
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, chaired a crime meeting at the SSP office to assess the district’s current crime situation and evaluate police performance. SSP issued key directives to enhance crime control efforts.
According to details, SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar held the meeting with all district officers, including SDPOs, SHOs, head muharrirs, and heads of various branches. The meeting focused on reviewing crime rates and ensuring timely resolution of pending cases.
SSP instructed officers to play an active role in resolving under-investigation cases. He emphasized the swift resolution of serious cases, including murder, robbery with murder, rape, and abduction.
Officers were directed to ensure the immediate arrest of suspects and handle cases on merit.
SSP ordered special teams to be formed for the arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders while a zero-tolerance policy was mandated against criminals involved in robbery, street crime, vehicle theft, and drug trafficking.
SSP Sethar also instructed all DSPs and SHOs to conduct daily public hearings at their respective police stations to address citizens’ concerns promptly.
In preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, SSP ordered the setting of security checkpoints in markets and highways, daily snap-checking, and increased motorcycle patrolling to ensure public safety.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS
Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyderabad
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chairs crime meeting
Bilawal extends greetings to country's women on Int'l women's day
Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline for Afghan Citizen Card Holders to Leave
AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan
Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from Karachi : Mayor
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election
World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 bn for post-war reconstruction
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb paralyses Paris train station
KP govt introduces bridge design code
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chairs crime meeting2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends greetings to country's women on Int'l women's day2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline for Afghan Citizen Card Holders to Leave2 minutes ago
-
Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from Karachi : Mayor7 minutes ago
-
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed13 minutes ago
-
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election13 minutes ago
-
KP govt introduces bridge design code10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthen bilateral ties10 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain10 minutes ago
-
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi10 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye20 minutes ago