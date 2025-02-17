SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio Nawabshah transferred

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio has been transferred from SBA and directed to report to CPO Sindh, Karachi with immediate effect and till further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio has been transferred from SBA and directed to report to CPO Sindh, Karachi with immediate effect and till further orders.

Meanwhile SSP District Naushehro Feroze, Mr Sanghaar will look after the work of SSP District Shaheed Benazirabad in addition to his own duties with immediate effect and till further orders.

