SSP Shahzaib Reviews SSOIU Performance, Directs Action Against Sexual Offenders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SSP Shahzaib reviews SSOIU performance, directs action against sexual offenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib, chaired a meeting on Friday with officers of the Special Sexual Offence Investigation Unit (SSOIU) to review their performance and issue directives for enhancing investigations into cases of abuse against women and children.

A public relation officer told APP that on this occasion, SSP Shahzaib stated that the abuse of women and children is absolutely unacceptable.

He emphasized that all legal requirements should be fulfilled to ensure the punishment of those involved in such crimes.

He also directed the officers to speed up the investigation process and arrest the accused involved in these

heinous crimes.

SSP Shahzaib further instructed the officers to carry out their responsibilities in a professional manner.

SSP emphasized that any kind of negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated.

