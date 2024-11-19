Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM

SSP Shahzaib vows to tighten noose around gang members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations/Investigation, Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, presided over an important meeting with the City Zone investigation officers on Tuesday.

A public relation officer told APP that, during the meeting, SSP Operations/Investigation Islamabad issued directives to the officers to ensure the arrest of missing members of criminal gangs and to compile data of accused released in property cases over the past three months.

SSP Arsalan Shahzaib further directed that the released accused in property cases should be monitored, and if they commit any other crime, they should be immediately arrested.

SSP Shahzaib also directed, to ensure the arrests of accused involved in car and motorcycle thefts, and also ensure the arrest of wanted absconder and proclaimed offenders.

Effective investigation of cases, timely submission of challan and effective prosecution can ensure the conviction of accused, he added. Additionally, the working reports of investigation officers should be made to assess their performance.

SSP emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

/APP-rzr-mk

