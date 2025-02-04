SSP Shahzeb Holds Meeting With HIU Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 08:33 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Arslan Shahzeb, on Tuesday, held a meeting with the officers of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) to review their performance and provide directives for improving efficiency
A police spokesperson told APP that during the meeting, the SSP emphasized the importance of preventing murder incidents and ensuring strict legal action against those involved in such crimes.
He instructed the officers to expedite the arrest of the remaining suspects and resolve investigations on merit.
SSP Shahzeb stressed the need to prioritize merit and transparency in investigations, ensuring that solid evidence is presented when submitting challans to ensure convicted criminals receive appropriate punishment.
SSP also reminded the officers to carry out all responsibilities in a professional manner, emphasizing that any negligence in duty would not be tolerated.
