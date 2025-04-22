Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Chairs Key Meeting To Tackle Street Crime, Vehicle Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM

SSP Shoaib chairs key meeting to tackle street crime, vehicle theft

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officers of the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) to devise a strategy for the arrest of those involved in street crime and car or motorcycle thefts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officers of the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) to devise a strategy for the arrest of those involved in street crime and car or motorcycle thefts.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SP Organized Crime Syed Sajjad Haider Bukhari, In-charges of ARDU and AVLC, and other senior officers. The session focused on reviewing recent trends in criminal activity and developing an integrated plan to eliminate threats posed by robbery, snatching, and vehicle-lifting gangs.

SSP Shoaib Khan directed the formation of special teams to ensure swift action against culprits, especially those involved in injuring citizens during robbery or snatching attempts.

He said officers have been strictly instructed to intensify intelligence-based operations and strengthen patrolling in crime-prone areas.

SSP said any future incidents in a particular area would result in the accountability of the concerned officer. He added that the crackdown against criminal elements must be proactive, persistent, and closely monitored for impact.

SSP Shoaib said officers with exceptional performance would be rewarded, while those showing negligence would face strict disciplinary action. He said the protection of citizens’ life and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police and that any lapse in duty would not be tolerated.

APP-rzr-mkz

