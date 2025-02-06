Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Conducts Surprise Visit To PS Golra

Published February 06, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan conducted a surprise visit to Golra Police Station to inspect its functioning and ensure efficient service delivery on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP that during the visit, SSP Shoaib checked the records, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks.

SSP Shoaib said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the police officials to utilize all available resources for the convenience of citizens.

Effective steps should be taken immediately for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of accused and recovery of stolen goods, he added.

Shoaib asserted that no effort will be spared in providing relief to the citizens, the protection of life and property of the citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police, he maintained.

