SSP Shoaib Conducts Surprise Visit To PS Golra
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan conducted a surprise visit to Golra Police Station to inspect its functioning and ensure efficient service delivery on Thursday.
A public relation officer told APP that during the visit, SSP Shoaib checked the records, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks.
SSP Shoaib said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He directed the police officials to utilize all available resources for the convenience of citizens.
Effective steps should be taken immediately for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of accused and recovery of stolen goods, he added.
Shoaib asserted that no effort will be spared in providing relief to the citizens, the protection of life and property of the citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar5 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib conducts surprise visit to PS Golra5 minutes ago
-
Rauf Rind condoles demise of Prince Karim5 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi firing incident6 minutes ago
-
PA body discusses establishment of EPT, ban on transportation of poplar wood6 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh urges action against reckless dumpers amid rising traffic fatalities in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad announces strict measures for public relief during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
DPO Hub Syed Fazal starts work after taking charge of his office16 minutes ago
-
Federal Urdu University, Kazan Federal University strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration16 minutes ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage16 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood16 minutes ago
-
DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi retires26 minutes ago