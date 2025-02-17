SSP Shoaib Conducts Surprise Visit To PS Sabzi Mandi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mohammad Shoaib Khan paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi Police Station late at night, on Monday.
A public relations officer told APP that SSP thoroughly inspected various sections of the station, including the front desk, record room, and lockup.
During his visit, SSP reviewed the conditions of detainees in the lockup and assessed the facilities provided to citizens at the station.
SSP Shoaib Khan engaged with citizens to address their concerns and issued directives to relevant officers for the prompt resolution of issues.
The SSP emphasized the importance of maintaining courteous behaviour with the public, especially senior citizens, women, and children, and warned that any inappropriate treatment would not be tolerated. Furthermore, he instructed senior officers to prioritize the welfare of police officers and address any issues they may face.
He directed that immediate improvements be made to the front desk and overall facilities at the station.
APP-rzr-mkz
