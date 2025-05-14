SSP Shoaib Directs Arrests Of Absconders, Ensures Transparency In Investigations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, chaired a high-level crime review meeting with City Zone officers, directing them to accelerate efforts for the arrest of absconding criminals and ensure transparency and merit in ongoing investigations.
An official told APP on Wednesday that the meeting was attended by zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs). SSP Shoaib Khan instructed the officers to conclude pending investigations efficiently and submit strong challans to the relevant courts based on solid evidence.
SSP Shoaib said that members of criminal gangs who are still at large must be apprehended without delay, and special attention should be given to the arrest of suspects involved in vehicle and motorcycle thefts.
He further said that proclaimed offenders must be targeted in an intensified crackdown.
SSP Shoaib said that officers must compile and review the data of individuals recently released in property-related cases and ensure strict surveillance of such suspects. He added that if any of them are found involved in repeat offenses, they should be arrested immediately.
SSP said that all officers must maintain discipline, uphold cleanliness at their respective stations, and prioritize the safety and security of citizens. “No form of negligence in duty will be tolerated,” SSP Shoaib Khan emphasized.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ishaq Dar pays glowing tribute to late Senator Sajid Mir8 minutes ago
-
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform8 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Zhob, Kalat and surrounding areas8 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Quetta hand grenade blast8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's defence in capable hands, says Khawaja Asif during visit to injured soldiers8 minutes ago
-
C&W minister reviews largest-ever infrastructure development drive8 minutes ago
-
DC adopts open-door policy for public complaints8 minutes ago
-
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of Imran Khan with his s ..16 minutes ago
-
International Squash Tournament to be held in Quetta in December: Zubair Jahan Khan18 minutes ago
-
PM’s Green Youth Movement delegation visits AIOU18 minutes ago
-
CJP bids farewell to Deputy Registrar SCP18 minutes ago
-
DC awards Rs 50,000 cheque to World Bodybuilder champion18 minutes ago