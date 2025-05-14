Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Directs Arrests Of Absconders, Ensures Transparency In Investigations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SSP Shoaib directs arrests of absconders, ensures transparency in investigations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, chaired a high-level crime review meeting with City Zone officers, directing them to accelerate efforts for the arrest of absconding criminals and ensure transparency and merit in ongoing investigations.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the meeting was attended by zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs). SSP Shoaib Khan instructed the officers to conclude pending investigations efficiently and submit strong challans to the relevant courts based on solid evidence.

SSP Shoaib said that members of criminal gangs who are still at large must be apprehended without delay, and special attention should be given to the arrest of suspects involved in vehicle and motorcycle thefts.

He further said that proclaimed offenders must be targeted in an intensified crackdown.

SSP Shoaib said that officers must compile and review the data of individuals recently released in property-related cases and ensure strict surveillance of such suspects. He added that if any of them are found involved in repeat offenses, they should be arrested immediately.

SSP said that all officers must maintain discipline, uphold cleanliness at their respective stations, and prioritize the safety and security of citizens. “No form of negligence in duty will be tolerated,” SSP Shoaib Khan emphasized.

/APP-rzr-mkz

