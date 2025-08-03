SSP Shoaib Directs SHOs To Step Up Operations Against Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, presided over an important meeting with Station House Officers (SHOs) on Sunday to review the crime situation and evaluate ongoing operational strategies.
A police spokesperson told APP that SSP Shoaib Khan issued firm directives to tighten the grip on criminal gangs and ensure the immediate arrest of absconding members involved in organized crime.
SSP Shoaib instructed all SHOs to compile complete data on individuals involved in property-related crimes and expedite efforts to apprehend them without delay.
The SSP Shoaib further emphasized that all under-investigation cases must be concluded on merit and their challans submitted promptly to the competent courts.
He also ordered close surveillance of previously released individuals with criminal backgrounds, especially those linked to property crimes, and directed that swift action be taken if they are found reoffending.
Highlighting the rise in vehicle and motorcycle thefts, the SSP stressed the need to apprehend suspects in these cases and ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.
“Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our top priority,” SSP said, adding that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Belgium stops sheltering asylum seekers protected by other EU countries
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles over 200 emergencies last week1 minute ago
-
Kashmiri people do not accept India’s unilateral actions of August 5, 2019: Abdul Rashid Lone1 minute ago
-
PM orders to intensify disaster response efforts in rain-affected areas of GB1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held to pay tribute to police martyrs at UoS2 minutes ago
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering11 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted12 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..12 minutes ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza22 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 741 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies52 minutes ago