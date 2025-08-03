Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Directs SHOs To Step Up Operations Against Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SSP Shoaib directs SHOs to step up operations against criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, presided over an important meeting with Station House Officers (SHOs) on Sunday to review the crime situation and evaluate ongoing operational strategies.

A police spokesperson told APP that SSP Shoaib Khan issued firm directives to tighten the grip on criminal gangs and ensure the immediate arrest of absconding members involved in organized crime.

SSP Shoaib instructed all SHOs to compile complete data on individuals involved in property-related crimes and expedite efforts to apprehend them without delay.

The SSP Shoaib further emphasized that all under-investigation cases must be concluded on merit and their challans submitted promptly to the competent courts.

He also ordered close surveillance of previously released individuals with criminal backgrounds, especially those linked to property crimes, and directed that swift action be taken if they are found reoffending.

Highlighting the rise in vehicle and motorcycle thefts, the SSP stressed the need to apprehend suspects in these cases and ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

“Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our top priority,” SSP said, adding that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

/APP-rzr-mkz

