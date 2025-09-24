SSP Shoaib directs strict action, orders enhanced patrolling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a high-level meeting on the crime situation in the Federal capital, attended by station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the meeting reviewed the overall security situation and measures to prevent crime. He said the SSP directed officers to take strict action against criminal elements and to launch immediate measures against unregistered motorcycles and vehicles to prevent their use in unlawful activities.

SSP Shoaib emphasised the importance of purposeful patrolling, instructing that all patrolling units must remain active in the field at all times to ensure the safety of citizens.

SSP Shoaib also directed the utilization of all available resources to protect the lives and property of people, warning that negligence or carelessness in the discharge of duties would not be tolerated.

SSP Shoaib underlined that protection of citizens’ lives and property remained the top priority and Islamabad Police was fully committed to maintaining peace and order, upholding the rule of law, and restoring public trust.

