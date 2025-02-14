SSP Shoaib directs to avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, had directed officers to adopt a professional approach, avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles, and ensure a swift response to emergency calls.

A public relations officer told APP on Friday that SSP Shoaib Khan issued these directives while briefing officers and personnel of the Quick Response Force (QRF) in the City Zone. SP City Zone and SP Dolphin were also present at the session.

SSP Shoaib emphasized that professionalism must take precedence over traditional policing methods and urged officers to act promptly on incident-related calls to ensure a swift response.

Officers were also reminded to perform their duties with honesty and integrity to curb crime in the Federal capital.

“Our responsibility is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens," Shoaib stated, stressing the importance of courteous conduct during security checks. "We must make people feel safe rather than uneasy."

SSP Shoaib further reiterated that Islamabad Police would continue efforts to uphold law and order while ensuring public confidence in law enforcement remains strong./APP-rzr-mkz