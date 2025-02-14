SSP Shoaib Directs To Avoid Unnecessary Checks On Family Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, had directed officers to adopt a professional approach, avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles, and ensure a swift response to emergency calls.
A public relations officer told APP on Friday that SSP Shoaib Khan issued these directives while briefing officers and personnel of the Quick Response Force (QRF) in the City Zone. SP City Zone and SP Dolphin were also present at the session.
SSP Shoaib emphasized that professionalism must take precedence over traditional policing methods and urged officers to act promptly on incident-related calls to ensure a swift response.
Officers were also reminded to perform their duties with honesty and integrity to curb crime in the Federal capital.
“Our responsibility is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens," Shoaib stated, stressing the importance of courteous conduct during security checks. "We must make people feel safe rather than uneasy."
SSP Shoaib further reiterated that Islamabad Police would continue efforts to uphold law and order while ensuring public confidence in law enforcement remains strong./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Photo exhibition ‘Beautiful Japan’ showcases ambassador’s captivating lens6 minutes ago
-
22 dead in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 20246 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs to avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles6 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Mining Company reaffirms commitment to local employment, procurement6 minutes ago
-
Prayers for water supplication offered across the district due to fear of drought.6 minutes ago
-
WUM gets regular VC16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University, University of Leicester sign accord26 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over human-trafficking charge26 minutes ago
-
Man arrested, fireworks recovered36 minutes ago