SSP Shoaib holds open court in PS Nilore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) On the special instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan organized an Khuli Kachehri (open court) at Nilore Police Station in the Rural Zone on Friday.

A public relations officer told APP that the open court was attended by SP Rural Zone, DSPs, SHOs, and a large number of citizens. Complaints and issues raised by the public were heard attentively, and immediate directions were issued for their resolution.

SSP Shoaib said that the crackdown against drug peddlers and those involved in possession of illegal weapons would continue without any interruption.

SSP Shoaib said that citizens appreciated the efforts of SSP Operations Islamabad for organizing the open court and providing them with a direct platform to voice their concerns.

SSP said that complainants should freely share what is happening in police stations, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed without fear or favour.

SSP Shoaib said only those police officers would remain in service who work with honesty and dedication.

He said there is no room in the department for corrupt officials or those who obstruct the resolution of citizens' issues.

