SSP Shoaib Holds Open Court In Swan Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

SSP Shoaib holds open court in Swan Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan held an open court in Swan Zone on Saturday to address public grievances.

A public relations officer told APP that SP Swan Zone, DSPs, and SHOs participated in the open court, where citizens presented their complaints and concerns. Immediate orders were issued to resolve the issues on the spot.

SSP Shoaib said officers failing to address public grievances in a timely manner would be served show-cause notices, and inquiries would be initiated against them.

SSP Shoaib said citizens lauded the initiative, calling it an effective platform to voice their concerns.

SSP Shoaib Khan stated that people should freely report any issues related to police stations without fear.

He said only those officers who work with honesty and dedication will remain in the department, emphasizing that there is no room for corruption or those creating hurdles in resolving public grievances.

