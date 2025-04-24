SSP Shoaib Holds Special Briefing For Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Thursday briefed special teams under the command of SHOs regarding law and order duty, instructing them to respond promptly to any untoward situation.
A police spokesperson told APP that the SSP Shoaib emphasized during the briefing that officers must perform their duties with honesty and integrity, adding that negligence will not be tolerated.
SSP Shoaib said the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains a top priority for Islamabad Police. Officers will play a vital role in ensuring peace and order at both public and private installations across the Federal capital, while also serving the public.
SSP said Islamabad Police is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the public and enhance security throughout the city. “No elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of citizens,” he added.
