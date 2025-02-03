SSP Shoaib Leads Crackdown On Kite Selling, Nabs Five, Seizes 50,000 Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have intensified their crackdown on kite sellers, arresting five individuals and seizing more than 50,000 kites and 10,000 spools of string in an ongoing operation against the illegal practice.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, held a press conference on Monday at the Rescue 15 Field Office, highlighting the police's efforts to curb kite selling and flying in the Federal capital.
SSP Shoaib Khan said that as part of the operation, ICT Police, particularly Shahzad Town Police Station, led successful raids that resulted in the arrest of five kite sellers.
He stated that multiple police teams have been deployed to track down and apprehend more offenders, with numerous cases already registered against violators.
Addressing the media, SSP Shoaib Khan emphasized that kite flying and selling are illegal and pose serious risks to public safety. "Kite flying is a dangerous and unlawful activity. Those involved will face strict legal consequences," he warned.
Shoaib Khan urged parents to educate their children about the dangers and legal implications of kite flying and called on citizens to fulfill their social and legal responsibilities in preventing this menace.
A public relations officer told APP that ICT Police have also launched awareness campaigns across the city, including announcements in mosques within police station jurisdictions, to inform residents about the risks associated with kite flying. "This dangerous activity can lead to lifelong disabilities or even fatalities," the SSP cautioned, assuring that the crackdown will continue with full force.
In addition to taking action against kite sellers, SSP Shoaib Khan reiterated that ICT Police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal weapons, drug trafficking, and land mafias. "We are conducting indiscriminate operations against those involved in such crimes. Patrol units have been further mobilized, and strategic changes have been made to enhance their effectiveness," he stated.
Shoaib Khan reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to ensuring public safety, emphasizing that protecting lives and property remains their top priority.
APP-rzr-mkz
