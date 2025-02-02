Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Leads High-level Meeting On Crime Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SSP Shoaib leads high-level meeting on crime control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday held an important meeting on crime control, chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, with the participation of all Station House Officers (SHOs).

An official told APP that the SSP Operations directed officers to keep a strict watch on individuals with prior criminal records and enhance patrolling to make it more effective and purposeful.

SSP Shoaib said that ensuring the arrest of suspects involved in street crimes, snatching, and theft incidents is a top priority.

Additionally, all proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals, and court absconders must be apprehended without delay.

SSP Shoaib further instructed police teams to take stringent action against car and motorcycle thieves and to intensify operations against land grabbers, drug peddlers, illegal arms holders, and those involved in kite flying.

Ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the foremost priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, Shoaib Khan added.

