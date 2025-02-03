SSP Shoaib Orders Strict Crackdown On Land Mafia, Kite Flying, & Illegal Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and outlined a strict action plan against land mafia, kite flying, and illegal weapons, emphasizing their complete eradication.
A public relations officer told APP that the meeting, attended by all SHOs of Islamabad’s police stations, focused on crime prevention and public safety.
He said the SSP directed officers to closely monitor habitual offenders, enhance effective patrolling, and ensure the arrest of those involved in robbery, theft, and vehicle snatching cases.
He emphasized utilizing all available resources to dismantle criminal networks, particularly those engaged in serious crimes.
He said a crackdown on wanted criminals and absconders must be intensified, and no leniency should be shown to land grabbers, drug peddlers, illegal arms holders, and those involved in kite flying. Legal action should be taken against such elements without discrimination, he added.
He said the SSP further directed officers to ensure the swift resolution of public complaints at the police station level and take strict action against corruption, misconduct, or any inappropriate behavior.
He emphasized that officers must maintain exemplary discipline, as ensuring citizens' safety remains the top priority, with no room for negligence.
/APP-rzr-mkz
