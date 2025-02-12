Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Pays Surprise Visit To PS Koral

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan paid a surprise visit to Koral police station, on Wednesday.

An official told APP that during the visit SSP Operations checked the records, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks.

SSP Shoaib said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the police officials to utilize all available resources for the convenience of citizens.

Effective steps should be taken immediately for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of accused and recovery of stolen goods, SSP added.

SSP Shoaib asserted that no effort will be spared in providing relief to the citizens, the protection of life and property of the citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police, he maintained.

/APP-rzr-mkz

