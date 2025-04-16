SSP Shoaib Reviews Security At Checkpoints, Urges Vigilance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Tuesday visited various police checkpoints across the city to inspect ongoing security arrangements.
An official told APP that the SSP Shoaib reviewed the performance of deployed officers and encouraged those performing alert duties to ensure the safety of citizens.
SSP Shoaib said Islamabad Capital Police is always present to fulfill its responsibilities, adding, “Ensuring the safety of the public and responding promptly to every call is our fundamental duty.”
SSP directed all officers to remain active in the field and warned that no negligence in duty would be tolerated under any circumstances.
SSP Shoaib emphasized that Islamabad Police is committed to maintaining peace and protecting the lives and properties of citizens through unwavering dedication.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker condoles death of Senator Palwasha Khan's father2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib reviews security at checkpoints, urges vigilance2 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Senator Palwasha Khan's father12 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers arrested:22 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz urges for strict punishment under Punjab Acid Control Bill 202532 minutes ago
-
Link Kharak Road's construction begins at Mangla Dam lake's periphery32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen maritime cooperation32 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in a truck-motorcycle collision42 minutes ago
-
Dadayal Fire affectees provided due relief42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 80,400 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
PDMA, NDMA issue high alert for five sensitive KP cities over glacier melt threat1 hour ago