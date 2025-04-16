Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Reviews Security At Checkpoints, Urges Vigilance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM

SSP Shoaib reviews security at checkpoints, urges vigilance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Tuesday visited various police checkpoints across the city to inspect ongoing security arrangements.

An official told APP that the SSP Shoaib reviewed the performance of deployed officers and encouraged those performing alert duties to ensure the safety of citizens.

SSP Shoaib said Islamabad Capital Police is always present to fulfill its responsibilities, adding, “Ensuring the safety of the public and responding promptly to every call is our fundamental duty.”

SSP directed all officers to remain active in the field and warned that no negligence in duty would be tolerated under any circumstances.

SSP Shoaib emphasized that Islamabad Police is committed to maintaining peace and protecting the lives and properties of citizens through unwavering dedication.

/APP-rzr-mkz

