SSP Shoaib Visits Blue Area, Assures Traders Effective Security Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan visited Blue Area on Thursday and met with members of the trader community to discuss their concerns and ensure enhanced security measures at commercial centers
An official told APP that SSP Shoaib issued directives to strengthen security in the area and reassured the business community that protecting their lives, property, and businesses remains among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.
The SSP said Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to maintain peace and ensure the safety of citizens in the Federal capital. He said no elements would be allowed to disturb the peace of the city under any circumstances.
Shoaib said the traders appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Police in maintaining a secure environment and expressed their gratitude for the excellent security arrangements in the area.
