SSP Shoaib Visits Family Of Late Constable Ashfaq Ahmed For Condolence
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Tuesday visited the residence of late Constable Ashfaq Ahmed to offer condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Tuesday visited the residence of late Constable Ashfaq Ahmed to offer condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.
According to a police spokesperson, SSP Shoaib expressed his sympathies with the family of the deceased and assured them of full support.
SSP Shoaib directed that all necessary assistance be provided to the family, emphasizing that every officer and personnel of the police force is a valuable asset.
"The welfare of their families will always be a priority," he added.
/APP-mkz-rzr
Recent Stories
UAE President receives message from President of Argentine
DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th
LDA seals another 118 properties
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration
Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person4 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA4 minutes ago
-
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 118 properties4 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence3 minutes ago
-
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized3 minutes ago
-
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide3 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to Multiple Police Facilities4 minutes ago
-
APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise Kashmiri not alone11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad business facilitation center stands second in province in issuing NOCs11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely resolution of problems of Cholistan people3 minutes ago
-
GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day3 minutes ago