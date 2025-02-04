Open Menu

SSP Shoaib Visits Family Of Late Constable Ashfaq Ahmed For Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Tuesday visited the residence of late Constable Ashfaq Ahmed to offer condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter

According to a police spokesperson, SSP Shoaib expressed his sympathies with the family of the deceased and assured them of full support.

SSP Shoaib directed that all necessary assistance be provided to the family, emphasizing that every officer and personnel of the police force is a valuable asset.

"The welfare of their families will always be a priority," he added.

