SSP Shoaib Vows Zero Tolerance For Crime, Negligence In Duty
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Sunday held a meeting with officers of the Saddar Zone to review law and order and operational performance.
An official told APP that the meeting was attended by all Station House Officers (SHOs) of the zone, during which SSP Shoaib issued clear directives to expedite pending investigations and ensure challans are submitted to the relevant courts without delay.
SSP Shoaib said absconding members of criminal gangs must be apprehended without exception, while data of accused individuals released in property-related cases should be compiled.
He said strict surveillance of such individuals must be ensured, and if any of them is found involved in another crime, they should be arrested immediately.
SSP Shoaib said officers must prioritize the arrest of those involved in vehicle and motorcycle thefts, along with the maximum apprehension of proclaimed offenders.
“The protection of citizens’ lives and property is our top priority, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” SSP added.
