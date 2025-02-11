SSP Shoaib’s major crackdown: 11 criminals held, 143.55 mln loot recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police, in a major crackdown against criminal elements, have arrested 11 suspects, including six members of three organized gangs involved in murder, dacoity, and robbery. The operation led to the recovery of valuables worth Rs 143.55 million, including mobile phones, 16 tolas of gold jewelry, a wristwatch, a motorcycle, and cash. Additionally, three suspects involved in the murder of a four-year-old girl were traced and apprehended in a short span of time.

During a news conference on Tuesday SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that special police teams were formed under the supervision of zonal SSPs and SP Investigation to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen valuables.

In a significant breakthrough, the Industrial Area Police arrested two suspects, Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Yaqub, who were involved in a petrol pump heist. The stolen amount of RS 1.5 million, along with the motorcycle used in the crime and illegal weapons, was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Sangjani Police dismantled a drug smuggling network, arresting two drug traffickers, Eimal Khan and Tariq, and seizing 2 kilograms of crystal meth (Ice) smuggled from Balochistan.

Furthermore, the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit apprehended two members of the notorious Abbas Gang, Arbab Munir and Gul Zaman, responsible for multiple house dacoities in the Golra area. Police recovered **four mobile phones, 16 tolas of gold jewelry, a wristwatch, and cash worth Rs 128 million from their possession.

In another operation, the Khanna Police arrested two suspects, Farhan and Saghar Masih, who had injured a university student during a robbery attempt.

The police recovered a snatched mobile phone and RS 55,000 in cash from them.

Regarding the murder case of four-year-old Iman Zahra, SSP Shoaib revealed that police swiftly traced and arrested three suspects Samandar Khan alias Samiullah Khan, Amir Ahmad, and Kashif alias Kashi for their involvement in the tragic killing. The suspects were taken into custody after an FIR was registered against them.

SSP Shoaib Khan lauded the police teams for their swift action and dedication in bringing criminals to justice.

Highlighting the exploitation of minors in criminal activities, he issued a firm stance, stating, “Crimes against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The suffering of innocent children should be a shared concern for all of us.”

SSP also emphasized the Islamabad Police's commitment to addressing women-related cases effectively, announcing that SP Peri Gul Tareen has been specifically assigned to handle such matters on a priority basis.

A public relations officer told APP that Islamabad Police remain committed to taking indiscriminate action against land grabbers and criminal elements, with SSP Shoaib emphasizing that patrolling measures have been reactivated to ensure swift justice through proactive policing and timely arrests of offenders.

Urging public cooperation, SSP stated, “To eradicate crime, we need your support. Identify the culprits, and we will verify and take immediate action".

