SSP Sohbatpur Held A Meeting Regarding Law And Order

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SSP Sohbatpur held a meeting regarding law and order

Sohbatpur City in Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eng. Mohammad Yousaf Karim Bhangar on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the issue of illegal spectrum as a serious challenge and issued instructions for its immediate elimination.

According to SSP office, the purpose of the meeting was to devise a comprehensive strategy to restore law and order, eradicate crime and solve the problems faced by the people across the district.

The ongoing activities under the National Action Plan were also reviewed in the meeting and emphasis was placed on making the existing measures more effective to monitor the persons.

The SSP made it clear that the law-breaking elements will not be spared under any circumstances.

All police station in-charges were directed to keep a close watch on the activities of the alleged criminals in their areas and ensure their immediate arrest.

"All officers were directed to take indiscriminate action against drug peddlers in their areas and play their role in ridding the society of this scourge", he said.

He also termed the use of tinted glasses in vehicles as an important problem and said that tinted glasses can cause violation of law as well as promotion of crimes.

He gave orders for strict checking at all police check posts and the meeting also discussed strict surveillance measures at the entrance and exit points of the district.

The personnel deployed at Border Police outposts were directed to conduct a thorough search of every incoming vehicle and person to prevent any illegal activity. The progress was also an important topic of the meeting.

The SSP directed the investigation team to take the case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible and ensure the delivery of justice and further SSP Sohbatpur directed the preparations for the polio campaign starting from February 3. Security was also reviewed.

