SSP South visits injured foreign nationals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South district on Thursday visited the injured foreign nationals under treatment at the hospital, who were shot injured in Saddar area the other day.

According to spokesperson for District South Police, the SSP assured the injured foreign nationals that the culprits involved would be brought to book.

The foreign national Dr. Hu along with his wife was shot injured by unidentified accused the other day at a dental clinic in Saddar area.

SSP also prayed for their early recovery.