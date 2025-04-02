SSP spent Eid with children suffering from Thalassemia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio spent Eid with children suffering from Thalassemia in the city, all the older children are celebrating their Eid in a different way.

On such an occasion, there are some children who, instead of enjoying the joys of Eid like ordinary children, are trying to get blood donations and save their lives on the occasion of Eid.

To encourage such children and share the joys of Eid, the SSP reached the Thalassemia Center, where he celebrated Eid with children suffering from a hereditary disease like Thalassemia, gave them gifts, celebrated Eid and spent time with them.

On the day of Eid, the faces of the children suffering from Thalassemia brightened up when SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio was with him. The children talked to SSP in their own way and also wished them a happy Eid.