UrduPoint.com

SSP Stopped Salaries Of Over 94 Policemen On Basis Of Departmental Inquiry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 11:04 PM

SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis of departmental inquiry

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on the basis of a departmental inquiry report that they eat mainpuri and gutka whose production, sale and consumption is banned under the law

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on the basis of a departmental inquiry report that they eat mainpuri and gutka whose production, sale and consumption is banned under the law.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the salaries of 84 police constables and more than 10 Assistant Sub Inspectors and Clerks had been stopped.

He said all those 94 cops had been directed to appear before the medical board for their examination.

He added that until the department received their medical reports those policemen would not be given their salaries.

The spokesman said the SSP had time and again warned the cops to stop consuming mainpuri and gutka, adding that those cops were at present facing action who continued to defy the repeated warnings.

Related Topics

Police Sale Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Ministers direct HDA to complete water filtration ..

Ministers direct HDA to complete water filtration plant

3 minutes ago
 Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressur ..

Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

3 minutes ago
 Jamia Islamia taking steps for protection of envir ..

Jamia Islamia taking steps for protection of environment

3 minutes ago
 International conference concludes at SU with reco ..

International conference concludes at SU with recommendations to improve agricul ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian in ..

Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian invasion

5 minutes ago
 LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securin ..

LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securing CM approval for land

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.