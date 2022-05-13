SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis of departmental inquiry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on the basis of a departmental inquiry report that they eat mainpuri and gutka whose production, sale and consumption is banned under the law.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the salaries of 84 police constables and more than 10 Assistant Sub Inspectors and Clerks had been stopped.

He said all those 94 cops had been directed to appear before the medical board for their examination.

He added that until the department received their medical reports those policemen would not be given their salaries.

The spokesman said the SSP had time and again warned the cops to stop consuming mainpuri and gutka, adding that those cops were at present facing action who continued to defy the repeated warnings.