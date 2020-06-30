SSP stresses improving Motorway Police constables' driving skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) (M-3) Sector Commander SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal has stressed improving driving skills to come up to the NHMP standards.

Focal Person Majid Rafiq Minhas told the media here on Tuesday that a driving skills improvement course for newly recruited constables of Motorway Police had been launched at the Lines Headquarters, Nankana Sahib.

The focal person said that a systematic check had been put in place for enhancing proficiency of all cadre skills, adding that upon examining driving cadre, selected junior police officer (JPOs) were referred to join the course.

A team comprising DSP (Headquarters), Road Safety Officer, Line Officer and Motor Transport Officer delivered lectures and demonstrated safety techniques that affect driving during three phases i.e. before, during and ending, added the focal person. He said that driving course participants would be assessed after two weeks, and improvement was expected in their driving skills on completion of the course.