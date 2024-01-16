SSP Stresses Maintain Smooth Traffic Flow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following the special directives of SSP Sukkur Nazeer Shaikh, the Traffic Police is taking legal action to maintain smooth traffic flow in Sukkur.
In this connection, last month, fines were imposed to prevent traffic violations in Sukkur city.
The increase in fines for traffic violations was aimed at ensuring the implementation of traffic rules, leading to reduce violations of traffic rules.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sukkur monitors repair & maintenance work of city3 minutes ago
-
Anti-smuggling squad foiled smuggling bid; captures tyres, cigarettes3 minutes ago
-
HSF's efforts for treatment of deserving patients hailed3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Danish parliamentarians13 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Iqra national university, no casualty reported13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on sale of substandard cylinders launches23 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur flyover to be completed before time: DC33 minutes ago
-
FESCO staff ordered to prevent theft of transformers43 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items1 hour ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election1 hour ago