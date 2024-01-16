SSP stresses maintain smooth traffic flow

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following the special directives of SSP Sukkur Nazeer Shaikh, the Traffic Police is taking legal action to maintain smooth traffic flow in Sukkur.

In this connection, last month, fines were imposed to prevent traffic violations in Sukkur city.

The increase in fines for traffic violations was aimed at ensuring the implementation of traffic rules, lead­ing to reduce violations of traffic rules.