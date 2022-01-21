UrduPoint.com

SSP Stresses Performance Of Rescue 15 More Effective

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 03:36 PM

SSP stresses performance of Rescue 15 more effective

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo has directed to make Quick Response Unit and functioning of Rescue 15 more effective so that immediate relief may be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo has directed to make Quick Response Unit and functioning of Rescue 15 more effective so that immediate relief may be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency.

He made these directives while chairing a meeting of Rescue 15 staff also attended senior police officers here on Friday.

The SSP Sukkur stressed to make performance of Rescue 15 more effective because this helpline can play a vital role to bridge the gap between police and public.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur May

Recent Stories

'World first' hydrogen shipment set to leave Austr ..

'World first' hydrogen shipment set to leave Australia for Japan

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

3 minutes ago
 Russia sees record daily virus cases amid Omicron ..

Russia sees record daily virus cases amid Omicron surge

3 minutes ago
 Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afgha ..

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate tol ..

11 minutes ago
 Australian Defense Minister Says Deployment of UK ..

Australian Defense Minister Says Deployment of UK Nuclear Submarines Not Yet Dis ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Far ..

PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Farrukh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.