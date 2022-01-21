SSP stresses performance of Rescue 15 more effective

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo has directed to make Quick Response Unit and functioning of Rescue 15 more effective so that immediate relief may be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency

He made these directives while chairing a meeting of Rescue 15 staff also attended senior police officers here on Friday.

The SSP Sukkur stressed to make performance of Rescue 15 more effective because this helpline can play a vital role to bridge the gap between police and public.