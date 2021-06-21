SSP stresses to complete vaccination process

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has said that the ongoing process of corona vaccination should be completed in the district as soon as possible.

He said that the supervisory officers should complete the vaccination of the subordinate officials under their supervision.

SSP was told that 60% officers and personnel have been vaccinated against corona and further officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years have been vaccinated against corona.