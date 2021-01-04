UrduPoint.com
SSP Stresses To Make Performance Of Rescue 15 More Effective

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has directed to make quick response unit and functioning of Rescue 15 more effective so that immediate relief may be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency.

He made these directives while chairing a meeting of Rescue 15 staff also attended senior police officers here at his office. The SSP Sukkur stressed to make performance of Rescue 15 more effective because this helpline can play a vital role to bridge the gap between police and public.

