SSP Suhai Aziz Chairs Meeting To Review Christmas Security, Measures Against Aerial Firing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:51 PM

SSP Suhai Aziz chairs meeting to review Christmas security, measures against aerial firing

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi West, Suhai Aziz Talpur on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss security, monthly crime stats and measures to prevent aerial firing incidents in the district on the occasion of New Year

The officer issued directives for ensuring foolproof security on the eve of Christmas and to take strict measures to prevent aerial firing in district West, according to a news release.

The officer issued directives for ensuring foolproof security on the eve of Christmas and to take strict measures to prevent aerial firing in district West, according to a news release.

Expressing her annoyance over rising street crimes in district West, SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur directed the SHOs to strategically control street crime.

She asked to place banners on the main thoroughfares of district West to raise awareness among masses regarding the dangers of aerial firing and the damages caused by it.

Suhai Aziz appealed to the public to immediately report such incidents to the 15 helpline so that strict legal action could be taken against involved elements.

