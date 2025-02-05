Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Holds Open Court In Sangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan holds open court in Sangi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Wednesday visited Sangi city to directly hear the grievances of the local people and provide immediate solutions.

He held an open court, where he met with complainants, listened to their issues, and issued on-the-spot orders to address their concerns.

The purpose of the open court was to directly engage with citizens, understand their problems, and provide swift redressal of their complaints. SSP Azhar Khan emphasized that his office is committed to ensuring justice for all, particularly the poor and marginalized who may not have access to his office.

"I have come to the people myself, as my office is far, and poor people cannot reach me," SSP Azhar Khan said. "I invite citizens to visit my office without hesitation, share their complaints, and I will ensure that their grievances are addressed."

