SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Holds Open Court In Sangi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Wednesday visited Sangi city to directly hear the grievances of the local people and provide immediate solutions.
He held an open court, where he met with complainants, listened to their issues, and issued on-the-spot orders to address their concerns.
The purpose of the open court was to directly engage with citizens, understand their problems, and provide swift redressal of their complaints. SSP Azhar Khan emphasized that his office is committed to ensuring justice for all, particularly the poor and marginalized who may not have access to his office.
"I have come to the people myself, as my office is far, and poor people cannot reach me," SSP Azhar Khan said. "I invite citizens to visit my office without hesitation, share their complaints, and I will ensure that their grievances are addressed."
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visits constituency, offers condolences2 seconds ago
-
PAC organized rally to mark Kashmir solidarity day4 seconds ago
-
Romina Khurshid reaffirms strong support for Kashmir’s struggle on solidarity day6 seconds ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects Jinnah Avenue Interchange project, emphasizes timely completion9 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed13 seconds ago
-
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan holds open court in Sangi15 seconds ago
-
Sukkur observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with rally and resolutions17 seconds ago
-
Sukkur Police Recover 50 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Millions20 seconds ago
-
KP’s leading Digital Creators to be honoured for excellence10 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Ahmad seeks Kashmir’s solution as per UN resolutions10 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women on Kashmir Solidarity Day10 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to modernize TMAs10 minutes ago