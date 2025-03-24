SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Inspects City's Security Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of various duty points across the city on Monday, assessing security arrangements and briefing police personnel.
SSP Khan reviewed security measures at multiple locations, met with on-duty officers and encouraged them to remain vigilant in their responsibilities.
Emphasizing the importance of citizen safety, SSP Khan praised officers and personnel, including female police officers, for their dedication to duty.
He instructed them to remain alert and proactive in maintaining law and order, ensuring the protection of citizens' lives, property, and public and private assets.
SSP Khan stressed that Sukkur Police would not tolerate any disruption of law and order and urged officers to brief their personnel on handling law-and-order situations and personally inspect duty deployments. He reiterated that ensuring citizen safety is the top priority of the police, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
