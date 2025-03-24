Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Inspects City's Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Inspects City's Security Arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of various duty points across the city on Monday, assessing security arrangements and briefing police personnel

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of various duty points across the city on Monday, assessing security arrangements and briefing police personnel.

SSP Khan reviewed security measures at multiple locations, met with on-duty officers and encouraged them to remain vigilant in their responsibilities.

Emphasizing the importance of citizen safety, SSP Khan praised officers and personnel, including female police officers, for their dedication to duty.

He instructed them to remain alert and proactive in maintaining law and order, ensuring the protection of citizens' lives, property, and public and private assets.

SSP Khan stressed that Sukkur Police would not tolerate any disruption of law and order and urged officers to brief their personnel on handling law-and-order situations and personally inspect duty deployments. He reiterated that ensuring citizen safety is the top priority of the police, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to s ..

Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..

10 minutes ago
 ?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at Chi ..

?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE ..

Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Four killed, one injured in road accident

Four killed, one injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA

Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA

8 minutes ago
 IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week

IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week

8 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque i ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation Universi ..

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative

8 minutes ago
 PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjee ..

PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel

8 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth

Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth

8 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial ..

CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad

18 minutes ago
 KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan