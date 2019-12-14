UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Sukkur Chairs A Meeting

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

SSP Sukkur chairs a meeting

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order were among top priorities of the police.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order were among top priorities of the police.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers at his office here on Saturday.

He said that all officers and officials should ensure respecting citizens and to maintain prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sukkur All Top

Recent Stories

CM Buzdar says that over 100,000 youths will be pr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Integr ..

1 minute ago

Suspect held as Police seizes 300 packets of healt ..

1 minute ago

SEC Policy Board approves amendments in company la ..

1 minute ago

Seminar held for planning to combat population gro ..

1 minute ago

Seminar, 'Sufi Night' organised to promote peace

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.