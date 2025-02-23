Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Chairs Meeting, Directs SHOs To Improve Law And Order

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Sukkur SSP Azhar Khan on Sunday chaired a crime meeting with all SDPOs and SHOs at his office, where he reviewed the performance of all SHOs.

He expressed disappointment over the poor performance of some SHOs, particularly in arresting real culprits and addressing public complaints.

SSP Khan warned that any officer or constable found neglecting their duties would face disciplinary action, including suspension and departmental inquiry.

SSP Khan emphasized the importance of improving the law and order situation in the district, stating that the safety and security of citizens' lives and property is paramount.

He directed the SHOs to take action against street crimes, social evils, and anti-social elements, and to improve patrolling and snap checking to prevent crimes.

The SSP also instructed the SHOs to work on tracing and arresting motorcycle theft gangs, and to address the issues of absconding accused, illegal arms, and pending cases. He directed the officers to listen to public complaints on a daily basis and resolve them promptly, while maintaining a good attitude towards the public.

