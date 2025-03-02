Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Conducts Market Visit To Ensure Law & Order

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan on Sunday conducted a visit to various markets in Sukkur, meeting with traders and officials to discuss traffic issues, illegal encroachments, and other concerns. Khan emphasized the importance of community policing and urged market officials to cooperate with the police.

During his visit, Khan issued necessary instructions to relevant SHOs and traffic sergeants, focusing on finding sustainable solutions to the city's long-standing problems. He assured that the police would implement suggestions from officials to address the city's issues.

SSP appealed to citizens to respect the holy month of Ramadan by following traffic laws and demonstrating their commitment to being law-abiding citizens.

