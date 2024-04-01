Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Conducts Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM

SSP Sukkur, Abid Baloch on Monday conducted first open court after assuming charge of Sukkur Police, aiming to address public grievances and foster their resolution

While speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the open courts's purpose to promptly resolve issues raised by the public.

He asserted that addressing public concerns in a timely manner is his foremost priority, pledging full efforts to facilitate the community.

The attendees voiced their concerns and personal matters to the SSP Sukkur.

He stressed the importance of community collaboration in tackling societal challenges.

SSP Baloch urged officers to prioritize the resolution of inquiries based on their merit and reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law impartially and without bias.

