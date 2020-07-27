SSP Sukkur directs effective patrolling during Eid-ul-Azha

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has directed the district Police to ensure effective patrolling around the sacrificial animal markets and crime hotspots

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has directed the district Police to ensure effective patrolling around the sacrificial animal markets and crime hotspots.

According to release, the SSP has directed the police to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days.