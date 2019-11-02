SSP Sukkur directs foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur , Irfan Ali Samo on Saturday asked his subordinates to ensure high alert foolproof security arrangements for Eud Milad un Nabi SAW across the district.

According to spokesman, the SSP has directed all DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements to Masajid, seminaries etc falling within their respective jurisdictions during the religious event.

He also instructed them to intensify patrolling, physical searching, random snap checking, besides vigilant picketing, and advance intelligence sharing to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.