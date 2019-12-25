(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27 (Friday).

He directed that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of the city and others areas of the district, said a PRO to the SSP Sukkur on Wednesday.

The SSP has directed the police to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established on highways.