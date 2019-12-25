UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Sukkur Directs Foolproof Security For Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

SSP Sukkur directs foolproof security for Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27 (Friday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27 (Friday).

He directed that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of the city and others areas of the district, said a PRO to the SSP Sukkur on Wednesday.

The SSP has directed the police to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established on highways.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur December All

Recent Stories

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem grows from cub to l ..

42 seconds ago

Karachi's first roadside library opened for genera ..

44 seconds ago

Putin, Lukashenko Have No Plans to Meet Before or ..

46 seconds ago

Twenty-Five Militants Killed in Southern Afghanist ..

48 seconds ago

Style training session for journalists' families o ..

4 minutes ago

Acceptance of bail plea of Rana Sana, a slap on th ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.